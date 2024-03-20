IDA Kashmir celebrates World Oral Health Day

SRINAGAR: Indian Dental Association (IDA) Kashmir Central Branch on Wednesday celebrated World Oral Health Day at UPHC Batamaloo in collaboration with Chief Medical officer Srinagar.

The participants included various cadres of Health Care Workers which included FMPHWs, ASHA workers and other officials.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Medical officer Srinagar Dr Tahir Sajad wherein ZMO Batamaloo Dr Samina also graced the occasion.

CMO Srinagar in his inaugural speech laid emphasis on the importance of World Oral Health Day and it’s significance and stressed for holistic approach to improve upon oral health care services across the district.

During the event IDA Kashmir Central Branch organised mega oral health screening camp along with awareness programme as how the health care workers especially field workers can play an significant role in awaring people about good oral health care and means to achieve it.

The theme of the event for this year has been a “Happy Mouth is a Happy Body” and the members of IDA Kashmir Central Branch emphasised upon the theme and how important it is for a person to have good oral hygiene.

On this occasion guest lectures were deliberated by various members of IDA Kashmir Central Branch which also included President IDA Kashmir Central Branch Dr Ishtiaq and Secretary IDA Kashmir Central Branch Dr Adil Malik, District Nodal Officer NOHP Srinagar Dr Basharat Shah and others.

In addition to this selfi points with the current themed WOHD posters were installed at various strategic locations in Srinagar to generate oral health awareness. At the end all the members of IDA Kashmir Central Branch thanked CMO Srinagar, Zonal medical officer Batamaloo and the organising staff to make the event a succe