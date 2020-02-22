News
I pray for early release of Abdullahs, Mehbooba: Rajnath
New Delhi, Feb 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he is praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention and hoping that they will contribute to normalizing situation in Kashmir.
Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – were placed under preventive detention soon after the Modi government reorganized and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5 last year.
Though most of the politicians have been released since then, the three chief ministers and a dozen politicians remain detained. While Farooq Abdullah was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in September, Omar and Mehbooba were also recently detained under the same law. The government cited their provocative statements and threats issued before the nullification of Article 370 of the Indian constitution which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir state.
In an exclusive interview to IANS on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Kashmir has been peaceful. The situation is improving rapidly. Along with the improvement, these decisions (release of politicians from detention) will also be finalized. The government has not tortured anyone.”
Defending the government’s decision, the Defence Minister said that certain steps had been taken in the interests of Kashmir. “Everybody should welcome it,” he said.
Singh said he will pray for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mufti from their detention. “I also pray that once they are out, they work and contribute towards improvement of the situation in Kashmir,” the Union Minister said.
Rajnath Singh drew accolades in Kashmir while he was the Home Minister in the previous government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his uprightness and kindness. (IANS)
News
JK, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis research
Jammu, Feb 22: Jammu and Kashmir will be the first in the country to develop medicines from the cannabis plant, said Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as s a “historic” achievement.
The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, signed a major agreement on cannabis research with IndusScan, a Canadian company, here on Saturday in the presence of the Union minister and R R Bhatnagar, adviser to Lt Governor G C Murmu.
“This is the first-of-its-kind project in India and a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, we only have the misuse and abuse of this ancient plant having lot of medicinal values and with the signing of this agreement, we are reintroducing this ancient product with all good properties,” Singh said addressing the gathering after the signing of the agreement.
The Minister of State in the Prime Minister”s Office shared the efforts made by the IIIM Director Ram Vishwakarma over the past two years to get a nod from the government for the project.
He said when a patent developed from this, it would be a major source of revenue for the UT and India as a whole.
“Incidentally, it is happening at a time when the UT government is trying hard to attract investors from outside,” he said.
“Other investors are yet to come but one of the first major foreign investment is happening in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said.
He said the IIIM had remained under-utilised.
“I am sure today, it will mark the beginning of a new journey when it will get the deserved recognition and glory. The new dawn is unfolding for Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said referring to scrapping of J-K”s special status.
He also referred to the upcoming bio-technology park in Kathua, saying it will be completed in the next six months.
Vishwakarma said the cannabis had been associated with the Indian culture and medicine since centuries but due to its misuse as psycho-active substance, it was banned worldwide in 1980s onwards and put under narcotic list.
“The current scientific collaboration between the CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan on cannabis research will totally transform the uses and application of cannabis,” he said.
News
Despite huge market; Organic vegetable cultivation a nonstarter in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 22: Concerns about the chemical fertilizers notwithstanding, Jammu and Kashmir is yet to adopt much safer organic farming model for the vegetable cultivation.
Data of Ministry of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare reveal that 2.38 per cent of net sown area of the Union Territory is under the organic vegetable cultivation.
Jammu and Kashmir has a 7.35 lakh hectares of land under vegetable cultivation. Of which 17558.76 hectares of the land is under organic vegetable cultivation.
Under Central Government’s National Program of Organic Produce, 7444.13 hectares of land is to be brought under the organic vegetable farming in next few years.
J&K lags behind Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odhisa and Uttar Pradesh where 19232.89, 379996.68, 110240.21, 73124.10 and 44802.36 hectares of land respectively are under the organic vegetable cultivation.
Citing a research by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Union Ministry of Agriculture said that a slightly higher yield can be obtained in Kharif and summer crops under organic farming. It said for Rabi crops, the yield stabilizes after five years.
The research said the organic method of cultivation improves soil fertility by minimizing the use of external inputs through recycling thereby reducing input costs of the farmer and increasing his returns.
According to a document of the Department of Soil Science, SKAUST, commonly used fertilizers including Urea, Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP) have serious side effects.
“These fertilizers help in forming strong root systems and develop flowers or fruit. However, they get washed out with rain and irrigation. When phosphorus and nitrate levels rise in water bodies, aquatic plants such as algae and floating weeds, can grow out of control,” reads the document.
Javed Ahmad Wani, Agriculture Officer, Khansahab sub-division in Budgam district, said farmers are unaware of the organic farming concept.
“This type of farming is popular in Europe and Gulf. In Kashmir farmers are not aware of organic farming and even don’t know about the hazards of chemical fertilizers. Organic farming cannot be an individual initiative. It requires a collective approach”, he said
Director, Agriculture Department Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said the department has brought around 1000 hectares of agricultural land under organic farming.
“Fifty hectares of land each in Pulwama and Baramulla have been brought under organic farming. The entire produce from these two places is sold outside Kashmir. We are working to bring more land under organic farming in the rest of Kashmir. There is a huge market for organic vegetables,” he said.
News
‘RTI shows Farooq applying for leaves from Parl’
Srinagar, Feb 21: A Right to Information request filed by India Today has led to replies by the Lok Sabha which point to the fact that MP Farooq Abdullah – who has been under detention since August 5, 2019 – has been applying for leaves from the Lower House in order to ostensibly remain arrested.
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been detained since the Centre announced its decision to read down Article 370 in Kashmir. On September 16, he was charged under the Public Safety Act, which allows for detention for up to two years without trial.
During this time, the Lok Sabha has been in session thrice. First, from June 17 to August 6. Then, from November 18 to December 13. And finally, from January 31 to February 11.
Naturally, Abdullah, who is placed under the most stringent of restrictions has not attending the second and third sessions and the final two days of the first sessions.
Rules dictate that members who do not sign the attendance register apply for leave. Which is exactly what the Lok Sabha secretariat claims Abdullah did – so that his arrest could seemingly continue. In a reply which chiefly redirects the journalist who requested for the information to the official Lok Sabha portal of www.loksabha.nic.in, the house also refused to furnish copies of Abdullah’s leave application.
As noted by India Today, the reason cited was: “Since the matter [his application for leave of absence] is under the consideration of the Committee on the Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House, the copy of his leave application cannot be provided to the applicant at this stage.”
The department also evaded the question as to whether the government has informed the Lower House about the reason behind Abdullah’s absence.
The India Today report also notes the news portal’s experience at the official website’s attendance page, to which it was directed by the RTI’s response.
As noted by India Today, the page merely attests to the fact that Abdullah has been ‘absent’ on days it is known he missed parliament on. For the second and third sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha, Abdullah’s attendance sheet says ‘no records found’.
For the first session, in which the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, was moved and passed, Abdullah’s attendance is noted for 27 of the 37 days the parliament was in session.
In addition, India Today notes that there were five MPs in the list of leave applicants whose request has been granted. “Farooq Abdullah’s name is not one of them. One of the names is that of Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai who applied for leave because of his detention in jail,” the news portal says.
In response to their question on how long a member may remain absent from the house, the Lok Sabha secretariat cited the constitution to say:
“If for a period of sixty days a member of either House of Parliament is without permission of the House absent from all meetings thereof, the House may declare his seat vacant. Provided that in computing the said period of sixty days no account shall be taken of any period during which the House is prorogued or is adjourned for more than four consecutive days.”
Abdullah, meanwhile, was named member of the Standing Committee on Railways and Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, in September, 2019. He was then, as he is now, under detention.
His prolonged absence from the parliament is often brought up by opposition during debates.
India’s Union home minister Amit Shah, when the Speaker had been asked as to where Abdullah was in August of 2019, had claimed that he had “neither been detained nor arrested”. He had said Abdullah was at his home by his own will.