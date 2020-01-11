State
I-League: Krizo helps RKFC secure 1-1 draw against Punjab FC
Srinagar, Jan 10: Emotions ran high as Real Kashmir FC bounced back with a 1:1 draw against Punjab FC at Srinagar’s TRC grounds on Friday.
For first 20 minutes, strikers from both the teams tried hard to score a goal. It was an evenly contested game right from the beginning with both the teams trying hard to get the ball.
It was Punjab FC forward Makan Winkle Chothe who netted the ball in the 21st minute taking advantage of confusion among the Real Kashmir defenders. The RKFC got a chance when Kellum Higginbotham passed ball to striker Gonhere Krizo but the later failed to net the ball. Later Krizo too failed to convert a pass by Kellam into a goal
For hosts, all their efforts failed to score an equalizer in the first half. Snow leopards started the second half in an attacking mode as they seemed desperate to pick up an early equalizer. They dominated proceedings and constantly kept the opposition on their toes.
Their persistence paid off when Gnohere Krizo found the back of the net at the hour mark. The Ivory Coast forward received the ball at the edge of the box from Danilo Augusto’s mistimed back head. Krizo entered the box and scored past Punjab FC Goal Keeper Kiran Limbu.
The goal by RKFC charged the spectators who shouted their lungs out to cheer the team. Real Kashmir continued to dominate the proceedings after scoring the equalizer as they looked hungry for a winning goal. Punjab, on the other hand, brought in Dipanda upfront in a bid to find their second goal.
Mason Robertson and Gnohere Krizo came close to score on couple of occasions in the final 10 minutes of the match but the Punjab defenders did well to stop them.
RKFC David Robertson made three changes in the Real Kashmir lineup. Altamash Sayed, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh and Gnohere Krizo replaced Farhan Ganie, Subhash Singh and Aaron Katebe.
Punjab FC coach Yan Law, on the other hand, made two changes in the Punjab FC lineup. Thoiba Singh and Girik Khosla replaced Munmun Lugun and Aser Dipanda.
Friday’s draw meant that Punjab remained at the third spot with 10 points. Real Kashmir FC is at the eight spot with six points in five matches.
RKFC coach David Robertson said he was satisfied with the performance of his team but claimed there were many “dubious decisions” by referees.
“Getting one point from Punjab FC was good. There were many dubious decisions which couldn’t have happened. They might have changed the game. There were couple of penalties when our players Mason and Krizo were encountered by Punjab FC. But we still played consistently and didn’t lose the game till the end,” he said.
On being asked about inclusion of Mason Robertson and Krizo who were unfit for the game, he said they had insisted to play today.
“The spirit of the team is very high. These two players came to me and asked to be included in the squad,” he added.
Punjab FC coach Yan Law, however, seemed to be unhappy with the results. “Unfortunately we had to share our points with RKFC. We missed many chances at the front. Thanks to our goal keeper who also saved us today,” he said.
Law said the spectators in Kashmir motivated their players to put up a good show in the game.
State
2019 saw spike in stone-pelting incidents
Jammu, Jan 6: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spike in stone-pelting incidents in 2019 as compared to 2018 recording 1,999 such cases, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories on August 5, according to official data.
The data revealed that the highest number of 658 stone-pelting incidents took place in August last year, followed by 257 in May, 248 in September, 224 in April, 203 in October, 103 in February and 84 in November.
In 2018 and 2017, 1,458, and 1,412 stone pelting incidents were reported in the erstwhile state, respectively.
However, stone pelting incidents in 2019 were down compared to 2016, which reported 2,653 such cases as the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani had triggered violent protests across Kashmir.
As per the reply to a Right To Information application of social activist Rohit Choudhary by the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 1,996 incidents of stone pelting were reported in Jammu and Kashmir up to November end in 2019, of which 1,193 took place in four months from August.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier said the level of overall violence was down by 8 per cent in 2019 compared to 2016 due to the “best and exemplary handling” of the situation.
He had said the J and K Police set an example by handling the law and order situation in the most “exemplary” post August 5 last year, when the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
A senior official said 6,000 people were arrested post abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Currently, 500 to 600 are under detection while the rest have been released, he added.
State
Fire incidents drop by 30 percent this year
Srinagar, Dec 28: Amid gloom and pessimism, 2019 has ended on a good note with fire incidents recording more than 30 per cent drop in current year so far.
Data of Fire and Emergency Services Department accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that Kashmir has witnessed around 1850 fire incidents during 2019 so far. However, in 2018 more than 2700 fire incidents were reported across the valley causing damage to 2100 structures worth Rs 67 crore.
The data reveals that more than 430 fire incidents were reported in Srinagar in 2019. The number was 610 and 642 during 2018 and 2017 respectively.
Figures reveal that total number of the structure destroyed in the fire mishaps between January to December 2018 was 2100 including 346 shops, 50 shopping complex, 59 vehicles and 216 power transformers.
Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) Tasaduq Ahmad said there has been a decline in the fire incidents due to the awareness created by his department.
“We have launched powerful awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, malls, offices and in communities across villages and towns. This is the main reason for the decline in fire incidents,”
Ahmad noted that people are converting their houses into concrete buildings which have also restricted fire incidents to some extent.
However, Ahmad said post August 5 people reached to the nearest fire station physically as there was no mode of communication in Kashmir. “During winter, people must be extra careful in their homes and factories. People should cross check their power appliances and circuits once they leave their home or before going to sleep,” he said.
Access to essential services including Fire and Emergency Services Department was affected due to the communication blockade imposed by the government post August 5.
State
To promote work culture:Govt bans `unnecessary visit’ of employees to head offices
SRINAGAR: Tightening noose around delinquent employees, Jammu and Kashmir government has banned “unnecessary visit” of officers to head offices in a bid to promote work culture and ensure speedy redressal of public grievances.
This followed the growing complaints that several officials and officers were deserting their workplace on the pretext of visiting headquarters.
“Many officials especially in Rural Development Department, Roads and Buildings, Schools Education and Health are visiting directorate without proper permission. Their callousness is leading to poor working in their respective departments and grievances of people remain unaddressed,” said an official of General Administration Department.
Taking serious note, the government has warned employees against visiting directorates without any reason.
“It has been observed that the officers/officials are leaving the stations (headquarters) without any knowledge and formal permission from the competent authority which is contrary to the provision of standing services conduct rules and norms. Any deviation in this behalf shall be treated dereliction and unauthorized absence from duty. Action shall be initiated against the erring officials,” reads a government order.
In another order, government has pointed out that subordinate offices are not maintaining the official hierarchy protocol and making direct correspondence with higher authorities bypassing their immediate offices.
Officials have been warned to refrain from such practices “failing which disciplinary action shall be taken against them, sources said.
There are 4.50 lakh government employees in the new Union Territory.
Sources said that district development commissioners have also been told to ensure attendance of employees in their districts.
“DCs and other senior officers have been directed to conduct regular inspection of offices and ensure attendance of government employees,” sources said.