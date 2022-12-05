Tehran: Disbanding morality police notwithstanding, Iran has arrested prominent actress Mitra Hajjar for supporting ongoing protests in the country.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANa) took to Twitter and wrote, “Iranian actress and environmentalist‌ #Mitra_Hajjar was arrested by security forces.#Iran #IranProtests.”

“Mitra Hajjar, a film and television actor, was arrested today after a search of her apartment,” Mehdi Kohian told media.

As per media reports, Hajjar was one of the artists summoned by prosecutors and questioned about “provocative” content posted online amid a wave of popular protests caused by the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the morality police.

Since September 16, Iran has been witnessing demonstrations protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested by the morality police for violating the strict dress code in Iran.

During the protests, demonstrators burned their headscarves and chanted anti-government slogans. Since Amini’s death, more and more women refuse to wear headscarves, especially in northern Iran.