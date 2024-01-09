SRINAGAR: The Haj Committee of India (HCI) has invited online applications from desirous eligible candidates for selection as Trainer for imparting Orientation/ Training to the selected pilgrims of Haj-2024 (Hijri-1445).

Accordingly, all eligible interested persons are informed to go through the details of the said Circular and follow the instructions thereof for applying online as Haj Trainer.

The Circular is available on Haj Committee of India official website (www.hajcommittee.gov.in).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of online applications is 15-01-2024