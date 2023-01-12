Srinagar: Extreme weather condition has created food scarcity for Hangul and bears in Kashmir.

Significant snowfall in the high reaches coupled with the non-availability of green grass has created a food shortage in the upper reaches.

Khursheed Iqbal, Range Officer Dachigam National Park told The Kashmir Monitor that they are arranging food for Hangul and other animals during this extreme winter.

“Currently, we provide dry willow twigs locally known as Bach’e and green supplementary feed for Hangul. In addition, we also give them salt licks so that their nutrition component is fulfilled during the winter,” he said.

Iqbal said they identify the spots where there is a huge activity of Hangul. Accordingly, the food is placed at these places. “During early morning or night, we keep food for Hangul at these spots. It is a routine for us since the animals wander in the need of food,” he said.

Iqbal said they have also kept stock for fresh vegetables and grass ready for Hangul in case it snows heavily in the national park. “Given that there was a snowfall prediction, we had already kept a good stock of vegetables including carrots, turnips, and cabbage with us. We will also be feeding it to Hangul,” he said.

Hangul is the only surviving sub-species in the Indian subcontinent of the Red Deer family native to Europe. The magnificent mammal has been declared a ‘critically endangered species’ by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

Pertinently, the endangered royal stag has shown a marginal increase in its population. As per the 2021 census, Hangul population is 263. In 2019, the population was 237.

Wildlife authorities are also arranging food for other animals including bears. “For bears, we have been constantly providing fruits. They don’t get abundant natural food during the current season and we take care of their nutrition,” he said.

In Jammu’s Jumbo Zoo where the temperature has also dipped to several notches, authorities have also started feeding deer. As per the officials, they feed them deer vegetables, and chickpeas to sustain them during the food scarcity.