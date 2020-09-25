Handwara BDC chairman, Panchayat members withdraw resignations after assurance from administration

Srinagar: A day after putting in their papers, Panchayat representatives of Handwara Friday held a meeting with the district administration and decided to withdraw their resignations.

On Thursday, Block Development Council (BDC) chairman Firdous Ahmad Sofi, and 15 Panches and Sarpanches resigned alleging interference by the government departments.

They alleged that the government departments were not taking them into confidence for different developmental works in their areas.

On Friday, the district administration called a meeting with the Panchayat members to settle the issue.

“Assistant District Commissioner assured support. We informed the administration that there is a huge interference by the officers who take all the decisions without consulting elected representatives, “Sofi told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said after assurance from the administration, they have withdrawn their resignations. “We have faith in the administration. We hope they fulfill the promises,” he said.

Altaf Ahmad, a Panchayat member said the administration has assured that officers will not interfere unnecessarily.

“People ask us about development works. We are accountable to people,” he said.