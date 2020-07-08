Govt plans giving mining contracts to Panchayats

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam while chairing a meeting to take stock of issues being faced in mining of construction material, called for synergy and coordination between various stakeholders including Geology & Mining Department, State Environment Authority, Pollution Control Board, Public Sector Undertakings and lease holders of mining blocks.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Industries & Commerce, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, along with HoDs of Geology & Mining, Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing and Pollution Control Board, were present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary urged upon Commissioner/ Secretary Industries to examine and submit a proposal regarding possible devolution of mining rights to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on land under their jurisdiction through short term permits. The decision is aimed at empowering PRIs to raise funds through mining surpluses and address shortage of key construction material in local market, besides keeping a check on their prices.

It was also recommended that the framework for extraction procedure under local self-governance mechanism, along-with sharing of revenue between Geology & Mining Department and PRIs may also be worked out.

Further, Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce, was asked to identify 100 locations where PRIs could be given rights for STPs and the department can apply for various permits and clearances on behalf of PRIs, besides providing them logistic support on a pilot basis.

Moreover, the department was instructed to expedite approval of mining plans in all e-auctioned blocks by 20th July, 2020. Ecology & Environment Department and Pollution Control Board were directed to expedite clearances within the rules.

Similarly, Geology & Mining Department was instructed to forward mining projects of 2nd phase auction for environmental clearance by 31st July, 2020.

The Chief Secretary urged Industries Department to consider streamlining of mining auction to stabilize sale prices of minor minerals by developing a long term price fixation mechanism.

Regarding simplification of process of obtaining environmental clearances, Chief Secretary directed Administrative Secretary, Forest to examine the matter and revisit the checklist of required documentation and keep it to the minimum required by law.