SRINAGAR: The J&K Haj Committee is organising a separate Orientation / Training Session for selected female pilgrims especially females belonging to ‘Lady Without Mehram Category’ on 26th March, 2024 at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar.

The Training programme shall commence at 11.00 am.

As such, all the interested female pilgrims especially ‘Lady without Mehram Category’ pilgrims shall attend the said Training programme as per schedule.