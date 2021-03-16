Gunmen loot Rs 3.50 lakh from Grameen Bank in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: Three armed robbers looted Rs 3.5 lakh from a bank in outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday in the second such incident in less than a week, officials said.

A police official told that the gunmen entered the Grameen Bank branch at Panzinara Srinagar this afternoon and threatened the bank staffers with guns.

After committing the heist they fled from the spot and then the bank officials informed the police, the official said. “Efforts are on to identify the gunmen,” the official added.

This is the second bank robbery in less than a week.

On March 12, a Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was robbed of Rs 2.24.

The branch had no CCTV Cameras and it was not immediately whether the Panzinara Srinagar one had the facility or it too was bereft of it. (GNS)