Govt to decide about Class VIII exam in next two days

Srinagar:  Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to decide about the date and mode of Class VIII exams in the next two days.

State Institute of Education (SIE) on Tuesday said the decision about holding class 8th exam shall be taken in the next two days.


So far, SIE has not issued any notification regarding the Class VIII examination. This has caused a lot of confusion among the students.

Earlier, the term Ist examination of Class VIII was held online in June this year.

“We will update the students about the examination soon. The decision about the examinations, whether online or offline, will be taken in next two days,” Abid Hussain, joint director of the school education department, told The Kashmir Monitor

