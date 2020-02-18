Govt steps up efforts to roll out CRS, DILRMP in JK

Jammu Feb 18: Government intends to step up efforts for rolling out the Computerized Registration System (CRS) and its integration with the ongoing project Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in J&K.

The information was provided in a meeting held under chairmanship of Union Joint Secretary Land Records (LR) Department of Land Revenue Rural Development, Hukum Singh Meena Tuesday to review the progress of computerized registration system in J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Additional Inspector General of Registration Jammu, Rashpal Singh; Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad; Registrar of Jammu, Consultant JAK LARMA, Tarsem Chand, Scientists besides senior officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited Organization has been appointed as Central Record Keeping Agency for computerized stamp duty administration system.

During the meeting, the Union Joint Secretary stressed upon organizing training programs for capacity building of Revenue staff.

In this regard, he asked the participants to take the upcoming training program as an opportunity to learn, update and familiarise themselves with modern techniques in the field.

Pertinently, from 24 to 26 February 2020 the registration department, in collaboration with Software Development Unit, Pune, is conducting a workshop for sensitization of registrars of Jammu division and same will be done in Kashmir division also.

Joint Secretary directed all officials to expedite work on construction of Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices besides undertaking necessary infrastructure repair and renovation works. He asked for updation of all facilities and record rooms, so that officials do not face any difficulty in the process of registration of documents.

He further asked the that the registration process shall be integrated and interconnected with revenue offices for automated mutation after rolling out computerized system of registration in JK with ongoing project Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). He asked the officials to study the Registration Act carefully and familiarize themselves with its rules and regulations. He also asked them to scrutinize the documents thoroughly, so that there should be no mistake while conducting registrations.