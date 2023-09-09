Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order on Friday to establish a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) for a project titled “Installation of CCTV Surveillance in Police Stations and Police Posts across the Union Territory.”

According to an order released by the General Administration Department (GAD), the TAC will have a pivotal role in assessing and overseeing the implementation of this crucial surveillance project. The committee will consist of four members, including a Chairman.

Mohamed Saleem Khan, the State Informatics Officer from NIC, J&K, has been designated as the Chairman of this committee. The other members include Anil Gupta, Director of the Centre of IT Enabled Services and Management at the University of Jammu, a representative from NIELIT (to be nominated by the Director Incharge, NIELET, J&K), and Rajeev Gupta, Technical Officer from the IT Department.

The panel, as per its designated responsibilities, will thoroughly examine and technically assess the project documents and subsequently provide necessary recommendations to the requesting department. Additionally, it will offer its insights and opinions on the feasibility of proposed solutions in the documents, if any, along with estimated costs.

The order underscores the committee’s strict adherence to all government rules, procedures, and guidelines during the evaluation process. The committee is required to submit a comprehensive report within seven days from the date of the order to the department responsible for the project. The General Administration Department and the IT Department will also be kept informed throughout the process, as per the order’s directives.