GMC organises mega health camp at UPHC Tailbal

SRINAGAR: On public demand, a Mega Multi Speciality Health Camp was organized at UPHC Tailbal Block Hazratbal by Government Medical College, Srinagar through Block Medical Officer Hazratbal.

Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Masood Tanveer provided Specialists from Govt. Medical College and Associated Hospitals from Dept. of Medicine, Dept. of Orthopaedics, Dept. of Ophtamology and Dept. of Community Medicine. Consultant Gynae/Ob and Paramedics from Block Hazratbal also participated in the said Camp.

The Camp was inaugurated by Dr. Waseem Raja, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar. Free Clinical and Laboratory services were provided to approximately 550 patients. NCD screening, sputum collection for TB investigation, free medicine distribution and special counters for the golden card were the highlights of the said Camp.

The camp was supported by local Masjid Committee and other Civil Society Members of the Area. The locals highly appreciated the efforts put in by Dr. Fara Shafi, BMO Hazratbal in conducting the Mega Camp and demanded for such more camps in future.