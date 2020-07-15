by IANS < 1 min read

Global COVID-19 cases increase to 13.2 million : Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths have soared to over 577,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,284,292 while the fatalities rose to 577,843, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,428,553 and 136,440, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,926,824 infections and 74,133 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (906,752), and is followed by Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (319,493), Mexico (311,486), South Africa (298,292), the UK (292,931), Iran (262,173), Spain (256,619), Pakistan (253,604), Italy (243,344), Saudi Arabia (237,803), Turkey (214,993), France (209,640), Germany (200,456), Bangladesh (190,057), Colombia (154,277), Canada (110,350), Argentina (106,910) and Qatar (104,533), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,053), Mexico (36,327), Italy (34,984), France (30,032), Spain (28,409), India (23,727), Iran (13,211), Peru (12,229) and Russia (11,597).

 
