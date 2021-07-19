COVID-19: J&K reports one death, 123 positive cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Monday witnessed one death due to Covid-19 while as 123 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 1,773.

With one more death the death toll in the UT has reached to 4,365 and 123 fresh positive cases reported on Monday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 320,024.

Of the exact number of 320,024 cases, 198,739 are from Kashmir division and 121,285 from Jammu division. Officials told that among 123 new cases, 72 belong to Kashmir division while as 51 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 198,739 including 195,487 recoveries and 2,233 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 121,285 including 118,399 recoveries and 2,132 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,773 including 1,019 from Kashmir division and 754 from Jammu division.

With 268 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 313,886 which is 98.08 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 33 from Srinagar, 04 from Baramulla, 02 from Budgam, 04 from Pulwama, 08 from Kupwara, 02 from Anantnag, 06 from Bandipora, 08 from Ganderbal, 03 from Kulgam and 02 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 51 from Jammu division include 17 from Jammu, 02 from Udhampur, 09 from Rajouri, 15 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 02 from Kishtwar, 02 from Poonch, 02 from Ramban and 02 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday said that no fresh case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 34.

One covid death has been reported from Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar.

As per officials figures, 70,977 positive cases including 832 deaths and 69,738 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,490 including 281 deaths and 23,109 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,809 including 22,515 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 15,114 including 14,833 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,009 including 165 deaths and 13,782 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,283 including 15,991 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,440 cases including 9,270 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,824 including 9,675 recoveries and 77 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,217 including 11,066 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,576 including 5,508 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 52,670 including 51,319 recoveries and 1,138 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,259 including 11,086 recoveries and 133 deaths are from Udhampur, 10,866 including 10,562 recoveries and 224 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,146 including 6,877 recoveries and 123 deaths are from Doda, 9,253 including 9,091 recoveries and 149 deaths are from Kathua, 7,118 including 6,963 recoveries and 119 deaths are from Samba, 4,600 including 4,500 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,232 including 6,060 recoveries and 94 deaths are from Poonch, 5,942 including 5,827 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Ramban and 6,199 including 6,114 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 2,658,983 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 9,226 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,773 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 2,329,056 persons have completed the surveillance period and 314,563 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 11,082,476 samples are available. Out of 10,824,476 the number of samples tested negative stands at 10,762,452 while as 320,024 have tested positive, among them 1,773 persons are active, 313,886 persons have recovered and 4,365 persons have died.