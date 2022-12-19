An image of a decorative giant walnut wood houseboat is going viral on social media. Houseboats of Kashmir mostly found in the Dal and Nigeen Lakes are very famous and tourists love to stay in these floating marvels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walnut wood houseboat has been made by the ‘Paradise Wood House’ and its image is impressing the netizens. And the Muran family has been in the business of walnut wood carving for around 200 years now. They have breathed a new life in the dying art of walnut wood carving.

‘Paradise Wood House’ is especially known because of the master-craftsman Mohammad Yusuf Muran from Narwara in the old city. He cannot speak or hear but his walnut wood carvings sell for up to Rs. 30 lakh in the markets.

“For the past 200 years, our family has been in the business of wood carving. He (Mohammad Yusuf Muran) has been carving walnut wood right from his childhood and you will not find a master-craftsman like him as it is a dying art in Kashmir. He carves with great accuracy and perfection,” the master-craftsman’s nephew Mudasir Muran told The Kashmir Monitor recently.

He said all products were made from a single piece of walnut wood and their products were priceless.