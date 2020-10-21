Ghanshyam Jha appointed Chairman of J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has appointed Ghanshyam Jha as Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority.

Jha has formerly been the Chairman of Central Water Commission and Ganga Flood Control Committee.

As per a government order issued on Wednesday, the appointment of Chairman shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Authority.

“The Chairman of the Authority shall not hold any other office. The terms and conditions of the Chairman shall be governed by Government Order No. 528-PW(Hyd) of 2012 dated 17.12.2012. The Headquarters of the authority shall move along with Secretariat offices,” read the order.