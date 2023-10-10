Srinagar, 10th October: Ali Mohammed, father of Gazanfar Ali, Ex-Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation passed away after a brief illness and was laid to rest at Kolkatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Mohammed was a noble soul and a paragon of compassion, who had settled in Kolkatta.

Majlis-e-Tarheem (Fatiha Khwani) will be held at 09.30am on Sunday, 15th October 2023, at Imambara, Pandrethan, Srinagar.

People from all walks of life and various organisations have expressed their heartfelt sympathies and profound condolences with Gazanfar Ali, on the demise of his father.