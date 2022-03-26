Police have booked a temple chairman for allegedly selling a cow to a slaughterhouse at Dubeerpura.

As per the complaint, D. Prem Kumar, chairman of Pochamma Temple located in Komtwadi sold the cow to the slaughterhouse in the city. It was also mentioned that committee member Edla Mahender was also involved in the crime.

Last month, gau rakshaks chased and stopped a vehicle that was transporting cattle, after which clashes broke out between both sides. The gau rakshaks were reportedly beaten after which the VHP and other right-wing Hindu groups took to the streets (and even the next day) on the same night and even pelted stones on the police which came to disperse the crowd at Karmanghat.

A sub-inspector of police from the Vanasthalipuram police station was injured, and two police cars were also damaged, after which a total of five cases were booked with the Meerpet and Saroornagar police stations in the Rachakonda commissionerate.