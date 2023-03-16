SRINAGAR: The Food Safety Department Srinagar intensified market checking in various parts of the city on Wednesday and imposed fines on erring Food Business Operators (FBOs) violating FSSA standards and regulations.

A special team of officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Yameen Ul Nabi, Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar conducted rigorous market checking of various food business units including restaurants, fast food outlets, tea stalls and ethnic street food makers.

An official statement said during the intensive market checking a fine of Rs 65000 was imposed on 34 Food Business Units operating in various areas of Srinagar for insanitary conditions and violation of Food Safety Regulations 2011.

In addition, 5 improvement notices were also issued to the dealers with the directions to take necessary steps to improve their premises/ food operations as per the standards laid down in the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The team also conducted milk adulteration testing drives through Mobile Food Testing Van and about 23 milk samples were tested on the spot besides 11 legal samples of milk lifted for analytical purposes.

On the occasion, the team warned the erring Food Business Operators not to indulge in violations of Food Safety regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them.

The Assistant Commissioner Food Safety/Designated officer Srinagar stressed on sale of safe and quality food items, the said drive is being carried out to ensure all Food Safety Standards are practiced in letter and spirit

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on owners of all Business establishments/shopkeepers to ensure sale of safe and quality food items/essential commodities and make sure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates. He asked the Market checking teams to continue the drive.