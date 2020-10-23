From ‘The Mehdi Hassan Show’, here are the big lies Trump uttered in his latest presidential debate

Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in Nashville, Tennessee, to make one final case for themselves before the election scheduled for November 3. The debate was moderated by journalist Kristen Welker of the National Broadcasting Company.

However, as usual, Trump resorted to uttering lies after lies in his bid to counter the questions about his tax returns, his response to COVID-19, his relations with Russia and many other matters

Among the issues debated by the presidential candidates were the US government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy, racism, immigration, healthcare, and climate change.

Here are some of the lies he spoke during the debate:

.@mehdirhasan: "The president of the United States has told more than 20,000 lies, untruths and falsehoods since coming to office nearly 4 years ago. And tonight he added to the list; oh, he added to it big time." pic.twitter.com/Ot7M38PHNl — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 23, 2020