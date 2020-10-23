From ‘The Mehdi Hassan Show’, here are the big lies Trump uttered in his latest presidential debate

Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in Nashville, Tennessee, to make one final case for themselves before the election scheduled for November 3. The debate was moderated by journalist Kristen Welker of the National Broadcasting Company.
However, as usual, Trump resorted to uttering lies after lies in his bid to counter the questions about his tax returns, his response to COVID-19, his relations with Russia and many other matters
Among the issues debated by the presidential candidates were the US government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy, racism, immigration, healthcare, and climate change.
Here are some of the lies he spoke during the debate: