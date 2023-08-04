Srinagar, August 4: A video of the popular Kashmiri song ‘RAAVEY’ sung by a foreigner has gone viral on social media.

The song written by the famous Kashmiri poet Mehmood Gami has been sung by Lindsy Lobbens and was shared by ‘ZEEZ ORIGINALS’ on YouTube.

Shot on the picturesque Dal Lake, Lindsy Lobbens, wearing the traditional Kashmiri pheran, can be seen singing the song in a houseboat. She has also donned the traditional Kashmiri jewellery.

“RAAVEY..is cover of famous Kashmiri song written by Mehmood Gami sahab. The words just suited to let Lindsy Lobbens realise her dream of recording a song. We appreciate her commitment and love towards our language. Amin Farash sahab just made our day with his signature smiles and hilarious dialogues…..(sic)” ZEEZ ORIGINALS said while sharing the video.

Besides YouTube, the video has gone viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

“Wow! I’m truly amazed by the foreign singer’s talent and dedication to singing a different language song. Her ability to convey the message and capture the essence of the song is simply outstanding. It’s a wonderful testament to the universal power of music, transcending language barriers and touching hearts worldwide.

Congratulations to the entire team of Zeez Originals,” wrote a netizen on YouTube.

Another netizen wrote: “The foreign singer’s rendition of the song in a different language is a true masterpiece. Her passion and vocal prowess shine through, creating a magical experience that I’ll cherish forever. I’m grateful for the opportunity to witness such a breathtaking performance and to be reminded of the beauty and diversity of music from around the world.”