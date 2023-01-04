Shopian: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated Senior Citizens Home at Shopian and dedicated it for senior citizens of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Citizens Home was inaugurated in presence of District Social Welfare Officer, Showkat Ahmad; District Information Officer, Showkat Hussain; BDO Jahid Azad, other officials of the Social Welfare department and senior citizens of the district.

The facility has been set up by District Administration Shopian, Social Welfare Department under Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojna (AVYAY) scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

The Home is aimed to provide an array of facilities to senior citizens like shelter, food, clothing, recreational facilities, library, stress management, counseling, social support, legal assistance, medical assistance and other basic life facilities. The deprived elderly people registered at Senior Citizens Home would be provided all facilities and life support aspects at the home.

The home is manned with abundant staff including medical staff comprising of a trained doctor and a trained nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC also took a tour of the home and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made thereof and also interacted with senior citizens and staff present there. He emphasized upon the management to give their best in service of the elderly.

The District Social Welfare Officer informed that all the facilities have been made available at the home as per the guidelines of the scheme and are free of cost to the senior citizens. I am thankful to the Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir and District Administration, Shopian for this noble initiative in the district, DSWO added.

He said that at Senior Citizens Home, senior citizens can remain busy in a lot of activities. He added, its library has books on the discourses of religion, philosophy, etc for the senior citizens.

The facility also has a fully furnished hall fitted with fans and heating system. For recreational recourse at Senior Citizens Home, it has carrom, chess and other games on offer.

Some retainers and lawyers are also available to assist senior citizens, he said, adding that the home can help senior citizens to get enlisted for various Government schemes, old-age pension, drafting of petitions against abuse and file applications etc.

Besides, senior citizens can get regular health check-ups at home as specialist doctors, trained nurses and yoga therapist are readily available there, said Showkat.

It is important to mention here that the management of the home has been outsourced to J&K Students Welfare Mission, which acts as implementing agency for the same.