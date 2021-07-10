‘Food, art, amusement’: LG inaugurates 15-day craft mela at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Saturday inaugurated a 15-day long Craft Mela at Kashmir Haat, here which was thrown open for public.

“We aim to empower handicraft, handloom artisans and improve living standards of present and future generations of our artists,” the LG said in a series of tweets.

He said Kashmir Haat was “being revamped to provide best ambience to people, tourists for crafts, food and cultural activities.”

“People can explore mystical world of Kashmiri art and savour the unique flavours of delightful local cuisines,” the LG added.

With Amusement cum Children Park coming up soon in the same property, Kashmir Haat, he said, will be one of the most happening places to visit in Srinagar.

“Govt plans to open a similar Haat in Jammu that will showcase rich, varied handicraft tradition of the region. We are determined for providing new markets, creating sustainable livelihood for our artisans besides preserving rich cultural heritage of J&K,” he said in another tweet.