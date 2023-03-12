Flipkart has returned with another sale event, this time offering good deals on several 5G phones starting at Rs 12,000 in India.

5G smartphones are now available in all price ranges, and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on many popular devices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Realme 10 Pro+, Poco M4, Pixel 6a, and other devices are among them.The Poco M4 has been reduced by Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 11,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

This is a decent smartphone that will suffice for most users.

It’s a 5G phone with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the Realme 10 Pro+ is available for Rs 24,999.

The device was originally launched in India for Rs 25,999, which means you are getting a Rs 1,000 discount.

The price is for the model with 128GB of storage.

It has a fast MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, a 6.7-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and other features.

On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 27,999.

The Pixel 6a, which was previously available for more than Rs 30,000, is now available for Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

It’s a good 5G phone for those looking for a good camera and clean software, as well as some Pixel-exclusive features.

The iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 59,999 and this price is for the 128GB storage model. This is down from its original price of Rs 69,990, according to Apple’s official website. So, customers are getting an almost Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 is also selling at a lower price of Rs 65,999, but Indians are advised to buy the older version because the features are the same.

The OnePlus 11R hasn’t received a very minor discount offer and it is listed at a discounted price of Rs 39,779 on Flipkart. People who have a budget of less than Rs 35,000 can consider buying the OnePlus 10R smartphone, which is selling for as low as Rs 33,600. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, which will offer smooth basic performance.