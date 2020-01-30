State
First Coronavirus case detected in Kerala
New Delhi, Jan 30: India reported the first case of novel coronavirus from Kerala on Thursday, saying a female student of a university in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has tested positive for the virus that has killed 170 people in China and is spreading worldwide.
“The patient tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital,” the Health Ministry said. It added the student is stable and being closely monitored.
Priya Abraham, director of ICMR-NIV in Pune, said 49 samples have been tested till now at the national institute of virology and one sample has tested positive.
“The positive sample belongs to a student from Kerala who was studying in Wuhan. Now a next test known as ”next-gen sequencing test” will be done on her sample and the final result will be declared till tomorrow evening,” Abraham said.
The virus strain not seen before has spread to at least 17 countries, where authorities have been scrambling to contain the epidemic and evacuate their citizens from the worst-hit Hubei Province in China. Chinese authorities have confirmed over 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus.
India, which is placed by a study at the 23rd place among “high-risk” countries where the virus can spread, has requested China to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from Hubei Province.
Authorities have been screening patients at airports, ports and borders for possible coronavirus infection and the Health Ministry has urged people to report themselves if they show symptoms of coronavirus such as cold and respiratory distress on the 24×7 helpline (011-23978046).
The ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China and the states bordering Nepal — Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim — have stepped up vigil.
“Per day a total of 9-10 samples are received at the facility (NIV-Pune) for testing. All facilities and capacity is available for testing of samples and it takes a day to test a sample for coronavirus (nCoV),” Abraham said.
Hundreds of people have been quarantined in hospitals, including over 800 in Kerala, and are being monitored by doctors, according to ministry officials.
Three men kept under observation in an isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for possible exposure to nCoV have tested negative, a Health Ministry official said.
On Wednesday, the only two Indian carriers that fly to China — IndiGo and Air India — announced suspension of most of their flights to the country, joining other airlines based in Asia, North America and Europe which have restricted operations to the region.
India has increased the number of airports from seven to 21 where thermal screening of passengers is being done for possible exposure to nCoV. These include airports at Gaya, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow.
Apart from NIV-Pune, the health ministry has established four more laboratories to test samples at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The health ministry has advised those who have recently travelled to China (within last 14 days) or had possible contact with an nCoV-infected person, to stay at home, in isolation for 14 days after returning and sleep in a separate room.
It has advised them to cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing and avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu like symptoms (maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from any individual).
“In case you develop fever, cough or difficulty in breathing anytime within 28 days of return from China: Call at Ministry of Health, Govt. of India”s control room no +91-11-2397 8046 for further information. Wear a mask immediately and report to nearest medical facility as advised Do not panic,” the health ministry said.
Bukhari led delegation to call on PM, HM to press for statehood demand
Jammu, Jan 30: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir citizens led by former state minister Syed Altaf Bukhari will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press for restoration of statehood and domicile rights. On Thursday, a meeting of senior political leaders, academicians, legal luminaries and social activists took place in Jammu, a spokesman of the group said in a statement.
It was unanimously decided that the group, led by Bukhari, will call on Modi and Shah and press for issues like restoration of statehood and domicile rights for land and jobs, he said. The meeting also took stock of the present socio-economic and political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the need to provide the people with a viable, democratic political alternative, he said.
Hectic deliberations were also held to reach out to the people to mobilise a democratic grassroots movement aimed at developing strong local structures on the ground, spokesman said. During the course of the meeting two committees were set up, he said.
The meeting also underlined the urgent need for the release of all political prisoners, including former three chief ministers, who are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country. Taking serious note of the economic situation, they demanded immediate relief for agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, hoteliers and others.
Beating Retreat ceremony marks culmination of R-Day celebrations;LG, citizenry witness grand finale
Jammu, Jan 29: To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium this evening.
The extravaganza was witnessed by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu ; Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan and Sh. Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar-Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; senior Civil, Police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry in large number.
The captivating tunes of Pipe drum and Brass bands of the Army, BSF and J&K Police performed at the ceremony included Maroon Silver and Gold, Scipio, Veer-Sepoy, Vijay Bharat, Jai Ho, India Gate, Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, Naurange, The Hundred Pipers, Loudon’s Bonnie Woods and Breas, The Piper of Drummond and Lahure Ko Ralimai on the Slow, Quick, Strathespy and Reel march received huge round of applause from the audience. Abide with Me was also presented on the occasion.
The Lt Governor gave away prizes to various contingents of Pipe drum and Brass bands for their outstanding display on the grand finale. Several officers from Defence Forces, J&K Police & Civil Administration besides Cadets from NCC (Boys & Girls) and Bharat Scouts & Guides (Boys & Girls) were also felicitated by the Lt Governor on the occasion.
Spectacular fireworks enchanted the audience of the Beating Retreat ceremony that was concluded with ever popular ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ followed by the National Anthem.
Implementation, provision of EPF&MP Act 1952 in UT of J&K reviewed
Jammu, Jan 29: Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour & Employment today reviewed the implementation of The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF and MP) Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Regional Provident Fund Commissioner; Labour Commissioner, J&K; Additional Secretary Labour & Employment; Deputy Secretary Labour & Employment; Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Samba; Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Jammu and Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kashmir attended the meeting.
A roadmap for smooth transition of the implementation of the Social Security Schemes under the provisions of EPF and MP Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of J&K was discussed in the meeting.
“As a Central Act has come into operation in the UT of J&K, it needs to be complied under the new system as per the provision of the Act and the scheme framed therein”, the Secretary stressed.
The meeting discussed various issues like transfer of asset and liabilities, digitization of manual data of J&KEPF and up-dation of account of members, banking arrangements on collection of PF dues after 1/11/2019 and organization and re-designation of the officers and staff of J&KEPF.
Commissioner/Secretary deliberated that the transition of notification to be issued soon, under Central Act; the subscriber/Employer of PF must be updated of their account through SMS and their data be uploaded on the EPFO portal. “Besides, this FA/CAO, JKEPFO shall certify the accounts reconciliation within 15 days” he directed further.
The Commissioner/Secretary complimented the J&K EPFO officers for past pacing the digitization of record of employees of over 16,000 organizations and drafting roadmap for implementation of the Central EPF Act.