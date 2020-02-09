News
Firing along Poonch LoC for second day
Jammu, Feb 9: The Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.
No casualty was reported in the Pakistani firing, he said.
The latest ‘ceasefire violation’ by the neighbouring nation took place in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.
The firing and intense mortar shelling from across the border in the two sectors started at around 12.50 pm and was going on when last reports were received.
On Saturday, an Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in the heavy firing and shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district.
Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, 36, belonged to Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.
The Army on Sunday paid tributes with full military honours to Naik Shekhawat.
Senior officers paid last respects to the killed soldiers at a wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Air force Station in Jammu, officials said. General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi and General Officer Commanding of the elite White Knight Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta also saluted the soldier and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
News
Forget women, men too can suffer from breast cancer
Srinagar, Feb 9: “Men haven’t got breasts, they have chests,” Abdul Majid (name-changed), 60, an orchardist from South Kashmir tried to reason with the doctor when he was tested positive for cancer in his right breast.
Majid’s story dates back to 2019 when he noticed a lump in his right breast, which grew in size by the day.
However, it was only when bleeding happened he decided to consult a physician without telling his family.
As luck would have it, Majid’s doctor also did not pick up the warning sign either, and put him on a course of antibiotic.
“After taking antibiotics, the symptoms subsided temporarily but returned after almost a year. He again asked me to repeat the medicines. I changed my doctor when I developed pain in that area,” he said.
This time again, Majid felt reluctant to tell his wife about the pain and confided in a family friend who took him to an oncologist.
“I asked him to get a specialized test— Fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), done. The result was positive for cancer. The biopsy also confirmed stage-II cancer that was spreading,” said Dr Ulfat Ara Wani, Medical Oncologist at Government Super Specialty Hospital Shireen Bagh.
The doctor noted that his frequent exposure to pesticide sprays was one of the contributing factors for his disease.
Similarly, Riyaz Ahmad, 59, found it difficult to accept that he suffered from the breast cancer after his results confirmed the disease.
“For me cancer meant death; so for a couple of hours after I saw the reports, I just sat silent without uttering a word. It was difficult to accept for me as I used to live a healthy lifestyle,” Riyaz said.
In Kashmir, it’s common misconception that only women are susceptible to breast cancer, when in fact, men can also suffer from the disease.
According to the official data released by the Regional Cancer Center, SKIMS, the total number of cancer patients reported in 2019 was 4,378.
However, this year alone, 335 patients are confirmed with malignancy so far.
An official of the SKIMS said wishing not be named said, “Unfortunately there is no epidemiological data on the breast cancer available at the hospital and neither have we kept a record of that.”
Dr Ulfat noted that even though cases of breast cancer among men comprise only around one per cent of the total cases, the risk of mortality is higher due to late diagnosis.
She said a major hurdle for early treatment in male breast cancer patients is a common misconception that the disease is limited to women.
Similar to women, breast cancer in men appears as a lump in the breast or armpits or there are changes in the skin around the nipple, as per the doctor.
A family history of breast cancer – in both men and women – is a strong risk factor, and lifestyle changes can also increase the chances of the disease.
“When it comes to male breast cancer, one in five has a family history. Inherited mutations in certain genes confer a very high risk of breast cancer, especially the BRCA 2 gene which has a lifetime risk of about six in 100 men with breast cancer,” said a senior oncologist at SKIMS.
Oncologists suggested a regular check-up for men with a family history of breast cancer and those who observe lumps in the region.
“The breast malignancy campaigns should be organized on a mass scale to curb the incidence of this disease. Once people are fully aware, they won’t shy to report the signs and symptoms of the disease,” Dr Ulfat said.
News
Minor reshuffle in admin: Khalid Jahangir new Chairman JKSSB
Srinagar, Feb 9: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.
According to a Government order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Hashmat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.
Bashir Ahmad Dar, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.
Rajinder Singh Tara, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.
Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
Angrez Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.
Shafqat Iqbal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.
News
Crime Branch registers case: ‘Bulk booking: Airline staff, agents fleecing passengers’
Srinagar, Feb 8: Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has registered a case against airliners and ticketing agents for resorting to black marketing of tickets after booking them in advance in bulk and creating imaginary shortage in the market.
A spokesperson of CBK said a case was registered against ticketing agents/Airliners operating in J&K, punishable offences U/S 420, 468, 471, 409 r/w section 120-B IPC.
Crime Branch Kashmir, the spokesperson said, received complaints by different travel associations and trade bodies through Director Tourism Kashmir regarding alleged sale of air tickets by various travel agents on highly exorbitant rates by acting in league with airlines staff.
On receipt of these complaints, an enquiry was initiated at Police Station CBK which revealed that the officials of various airliners sell group tickets in bulk in the name of passengers who are not members of any group and have not sought their tickets as group members.
“The tickets obtained in advance by the travel agents as group tickets are black marketed by them at exorbitant prices as individual tickets and airliners staff accept individual as group tickets passengers as group members at the time of check-in, in violation of the terms and conditions of airliners for group booking,” the spokesperson said.
“This apart, it has transpired that airliners by selling the bulk tickets in advance to travel agents, create an artificial/imaginary shortage in respect of availability of tickets online for general public which directly has impact upon the price index and results in high inflation in the air travel fares and paving way for fleecing of general public by travel agents,” he added.
“Thus the travel agents, by acting in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched with airlines staff, have been cheating the bonafide passengers and causing loss to the public exchequer by tax evasion with corresponding wrongful gain to themselves,” the CBK spokesperson said.