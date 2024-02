Srinagar, Feb 28: A Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) man was injured while dousing the flames in the Hawal area of Srinagar, officials said.

At least two residential houses caught fire this evening and soon after the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot, the officials said.

However, one of the firemen was injured while dousing the flames, they said, adding that the residential houses also suffered damage during the incident.

The operation was going on when the report was last filed.