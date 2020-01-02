State
Fire incidents drop by 30 percent this year
Srinagar, Dec 28: Amid gloom and pessimism, 2019 has ended on a good note with fire incidents recording more than 30 per cent drop in current year so far.
Data of Fire and Emergency Services Department accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that Kashmir has witnessed around 1850 fire incidents during 2019 so far. However, in 2018 more than 2700 fire incidents were reported across the valley causing damage to 2100 structures worth Rs 67 crore.
The data reveals that more than 430 fire incidents were reported in Srinagar in 2019. The number was 610 and 642 during 2018 and 2017 respectively.
Figures reveal that total number of the structure destroyed in the fire mishaps between January to December 2018 was 2100 including 346 shops, 50 shopping complex, 59 vehicles and 216 power transformers.
Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) Tasaduq Ahmad said there has been a decline in the fire incidents due to the awareness created by his department.
“We have launched powerful awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, malls, offices and in communities across villages and towns. This is the main reason for the decline in fire incidents,”
Ahmad noted that people are converting their houses into concrete buildings which have also restricted fire incidents to some extent.
However, Ahmad said post August 5 people reached to the nearest fire station physically as there was no mode of communication in Kashmir. “During winter, people must be extra careful in their homes and factories. People should cross check their power appliances and circuits once they leave their home or before going to sleep,” he said.
Access to essential services including Fire and Emergency Services Department was affected due to the communication blockade imposed by the government post August 5.
State
To promote work culture:Govt bans `unnecessary visit’ of employees to head offices
SRINAGAR: Tightening noose around delinquent employees, Jammu and Kashmir government has banned “unnecessary visit” of officers to head offices in a bid to promote work culture and ensure speedy redressal of public grievances.
This followed the growing complaints that several officials and officers were deserting their workplace on the pretext of visiting headquarters.
“Many officials especially in Rural Development Department, Roads and Buildings, Schools Education and Health are visiting directorate without proper permission. Their callousness is leading to poor working in their respective departments and grievances of people remain unaddressed,” said an official of General Administration Department.
Taking serious note, the government has warned employees against visiting directorates without any reason.
“It has been observed that the officers/officials are leaving the stations (headquarters) without any knowledge and formal permission from the competent authority which is contrary to the provision of standing services conduct rules and norms. Any deviation in this behalf shall be treated dereliction and unauthorized absence from duty. Action shall be initiated against the erring officials,” reads a government order.
In another order, government has pointed out that subordinate offices are not maintaining the official hierarchy protocol and making direct correspondence with higher authorities bypassing their immediate offices.
Officials have been warned to refrain from such practices “failing which disciplinary action shall be taken against them, sources said.
There are 4.50 lakh government employees in the new Union Territory.
Sources said that district development commissioners have also been told to ensure attendance of employees in their districts.
“DCs and other senior officers have been directed to conduct regular inspection of offices and ensure attendance of government employees,” sources said.
State
New guidelines issued to scrutinize daily wagers:Govt pulls up depts for providing inaccurate details
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has pulled up several departments for submitting inaccurate details about the number of daily wagers and consolidated salaried workers.
In June, the government had asked departments to provide the list of consolidated workers and daily wagers in a bid to identify the illegal appointees.
Six months on, authorities have not been able to properly scrutinize documents of the daily wagers. “There are errors and inaccurate details of daily wagers provided by various departments. The process of scrutinizing details has been halted,” an official of Finance Department said.
The official said the government has now directed departments to start from the scratch and provide accurate and relevant details about daily wagers and consolidated salaried employees in the union territory.
“Main offices are obtaining details from subordinate offices. They shall properly verify cases and then forward with relevant details,” said the official.
Data reveals that there are 60,000 contractual, consolidated, and daily wagers working in government departments. “There are complaints that hundreds of illegal appointments of casual labourers and consolidated workers have been made in various departments over the years”, said an official of General Administration Department.
The government has also banned ad hoc, contractual, consolidated or temporary appointments till further orders. All departments have been asked to follow the rules governing the recruitments.
“In case where any appointment is made by an officer in contravention to the provisions of sub-section (I), he shall be liable to disciplinary action under rules and the salary drawn by such appointee shall be recoverable from the defaulting officer as arrears of land revenue,” reads the earlier government order.
State
Integrity, honesty, conduct canons of judicial ethics: Justice Magray
Jammu, Dec 23: Terming integrity, honesty, behavior, hard work and conduct as canons of Judicial Ethics, Chairman High Court Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray Monday emphasized the Judicial Officers to be bold and fearless while dispensing justice strictly following the letter and spirit of law.
Justice Magray was addressing the Munsiffs of 2019 batch during the three month pre-appointment induction training programme organized by the J&K Judicial Academy.
Nearly, 41 Munsiffs are undergoing this training programme under the Phase-I.
Justice Magray, while elaborating the qualities of an efficient Judge, said that they are being governed by Bangalore Principles of Judicial Ethics and Conduct which comprises of the qualities of independence, impartiality and high moral standards based on constitutional vision of justice. “Judges have to uphold the dignified life and high standards of ethics and conduct not only in public life but in private life as well as they are being looked upon as role models”, he maintained.
Justice Magray said that since judges fraternity is held in a high esteem so it becomes prime concern and responsibility of the Judges to maintain the sanctity of their noble profession by strictly adhering to the constitutional norms and laws so as to live up to the people’s aspirations.