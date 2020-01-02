Fire incidents drop by 30 percent this year

Srinagar, Dec 28: Amid gloom and pessimism, 2019 has ended on a good note with fire incidents recording more than 30 per cent drop in current year so far.

Data of Fire and Emergency Services Department accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that Kashmir has witnessed around 1850 fire incidents during 2019 so far. However, in 2018 more than 2700 fire incidents were reported across the valley causing damage to 2100 structures worth Rs 67 crore.

The data reveals that more than 430 fire incidents were reported in Srinagar in 2019. The number was 610 and 642 during 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Figures reveal that total number of the structure destroyed in the fire mishaps between January to December 2018 was 2100 including 346 shops, 50 shopping complex, 59 vehicles and 216 power transformers.

Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) Tasaduq Ahmad said there has been a decline in the fire incidents due to the awareness created by his department.

“We have launched powerful awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, malls, offices and in communities across villages and towns. This is the main reason for the decline in fire incidents,”

Ahmad noted that people are converting their houses into concrete buildings which have also restricted fire incidents to some extent.

However, Ahmad said post August 5 people reached to the nearest fire station physically as there was no mode of communication in Kashmir. “During winter, people must be extra careful in their homes and factories. People should cross check their power appliances and circuits once they leave their home or before going to sleep,” he said.

Access to essential services including Fire and Emergency Services Department was affected due to the communication blockade imposed by the government post August 5.