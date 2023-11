In Srinagar, officials reported that a substantial fire engulfed the Vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) situated in Handwara, part of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. According to an official mentioned in KNO, the fire erupted on Thursday morning, resulting in the destruction of around 10 vegetable carts.

The incident led to significant damage to a substantial amount of vegetables. Emergency services arrived promptly and, with police assistance, managed to extinguish the flames at the site.