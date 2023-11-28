SRINAGAR: A four-storey mosque in Saraf Kadal area of downtown Srinagar was damaged in a fire incident in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that the fire was reported at 1:04 AM and the fire tenders from Babademb, M R Gunj, and F&ES Headquarters were immediately dispatched to the spot.

The fire was brought under control while no loss of life or casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire, however, damaged the attic of the Masjid, they said, adding that the cause of fire is being ascertained.