The filing of nominations for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will end today with Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat among 88 parliamentary constituencies in 12 States and Union Territories to go to pill in this phase.

According to details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishor Sharma and Congress candidate Raman Bhalla, Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal’s Ankur Sharma are among 17 candidates who have filed their nominations so far.

A woman candidate Shikha Bandral of National Awami United Party also filed her nominations to join the electoral battle against heavyweight leaders. Religious preacher Swami Divya Nanda has also filed papers.

Following delimitation, Jammu parliamentary constituency comprises 18 assembly constituencies namely Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R.S. Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Chhamb of Jammu district, Gulabgarh (ST) Reasi , Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi of Reasi, Ramgarh (SC), Samba and Vijaypur and Kalakote-Sunderbani of Rajouri with 17.66 lakh total electors.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on April 6, while candidates can withdraw their candidature by April 8. The polling wil held on April 26 from 7 am to 6 pm—(KNO)

