Thursday, April 4th 2024
Govt extends working days, duty hours in GMCs, GDCs of J&K

Srinagar, April : In order to improve patient care, Health and Medical Education Department has extended working days and hours in all Government Medical and Dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, a new reporting time in GMCs and GDCs will be 9 am while relieving time will be 5 pm on all days except Saturday.

“In order to improve patient care, 9 am will be reporting and 5 pm will be relieving time on weekdays with half an hour lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on all days except Saturday in all government medical and dental colleges of J&K,” reads an order.

The order states that on Saturdays reporting time shall be 9 am and relieving time will be 1:30 pm.

