‘Fashion show’ held at Tagore Hall in Kashmir

Srinagar: A Kashmir based social organization Sunday organized a glamour packed mega fashion show at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, where dozens of youth participated as models, designers, dancers, rap artists and stand up comedians.

It was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic people all of who were VIPs and dignitaries from different walks of life.

In the event local artists, fashion designers, models showcase their talent.

Ramp walk, Bollywood Dance, Rap Battle, Standup comedy were also shown on the floor.