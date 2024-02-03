Farmers get ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ cards

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today convened a meeting of officers of the department at agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar to take stock of the physical/ financial achievements under different centrally sponsored schemes viz. CAPEX and HADP.

During The meeting different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the department including RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, Soil Health Card Scheme, KCC scheme etc were discussed in detail. The implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) was discussed threadbare.

Addressing the meeting, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different centrally sponsored schemes, projects under HADP and CAPEX. He asked the officers that funds allocated under different components of centrally sponsored schemes must be expended in a time bound manner. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability during all the expenditures.

Director Agriculture asked the concerned officers to work in close coordination with district administration during the implementation of different initiatives at district level. He directed the officers to reach out to the farmers of every area and make them aware vis-a-vis latest farmer friendly technologies in the agriculture sector. He asked the officers to work in collaboration with the representatives of local communities for the successful implementation of different schemes at grass root level.

Joint Director Agriculture (inputs) Tabassum Naz, Joint Director Agriculture (extension) G.M. Dhobi, Deputy Director Central Wahid-u-Reham, Deputy Director Planning Ajab Singh Ajeeb, Chief Agriculture officers of concerned districts and other senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.

Later, the Director distributed Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) cards among the farmers. He said the scheme provides comprehensive coverage against crop losses arising out of natural calamities and unseasonal rains. He urged upon all the farmers to avail the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

