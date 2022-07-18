Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled talk of a return to Sporting Lisbon as “fake news” on Instagram.

Rumours began to circulate this weekend that Ronaldo could be set for an astonishing return to his first clubs.

Portuguese TV channel Sport TV reported on their Instagram page about a photo circulating on social media purported to be showing Ronaldo’s car in the parking lot of Sporting’s Jose Alvalade stadium.

However, Ronaldo rubbished the story by replying on Instagram: “Fake”.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports of a loan move to Sporting. #mufc pic.twitter.com/LUKsmQBjGg — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 17, 2022

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is very much in doubt after it was reported a few weeks ago that he wished to find a new club for next season.

Cristiano is concerned about the club’s ability to challenge for trophies next season and is unhappy about the prospect of not playing in the Champions League.

His agent Jorge Mendes has been offering his services to multiple clubs over the past weeks.

So far, it is widely acknowledged that the following clubs have been approached; Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Roma, Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

But Ronaldo has seemingly now ended any hope Sporting fans had of him returning to the club he played 31 times for and scored five goals for in 2002-03.

Cristiano returned to Man Utd last summer after 12 years away in a much-publicised transfer from Juventus.

The superstar was aiming to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and challenge for major trophies.

However, despite impressing individually with 24 goals in 38 games, Man Utd endured the worst season in the club’s Premier League history.

Ronaldo would thus like to leave the club this summer to join a team who can be more competitive after one of the rare years in his career in which he finished trophyless.