Encounter starts in south Kashmir

Anantnag: A gunfight broke out between militants and security in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 2 Paras and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Veerinag forests after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

 

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

