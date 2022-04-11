Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company’s board, said the company’s Chief Executive Parag Agrawal.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Parag Agrawal wrote: “Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here”

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.