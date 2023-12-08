

Srinagar: Dr Rukhsar Saeed, Kashmir food technologist has secured the second runner-up position in the latest season of MasterChef India.

Dr Rukhsar became the first contestant from Kashmir to participate in India’s biggest food reality show.

The grand finale of the show was telecasted on Friday in which Mohammad Ashiq of Manglore was declared winner of Master Chef India Season 8.

Dr Rukhsar was declared as the second runner up of the show. She has won Rs 5 lakh for securing the second position in the show.

The recently concluded season saw Dr. Rukhsar not only securing a coveted spot among the final 12 contestants but also got good remarks from the judges for taking Kashmiri cuisines to such a big platform.

Out of 12 passionate chefs, only 4 reached the finale—Nambie Marak, Mohammed Aashiq, Dr Rukhsaar Sayeed and Suraj Thapa

In a gruelling audition process held in June, she navigated through a series of challenges and tests, showcasing her exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

Dr. Rukhsar, a native of Pampore, who has already stated that she is on a mission to introduce the world to the unique and delectable flavors of Kashmiri cuisine, said she learned the recipe of this ‘lost Kashmiri dish’ from her mother, who, in turn, had inherited it from her mother (Rukhsar’s grandmother).

In her final culinary creation of the season, Ruksar curated a harmonious Brotherhood Platter, featuring a delightful fusion of flavors from both Muslim and Kashmiri Pandit traditions. The exquisite dish showcased a medley of Wazwan delicacies, including Rogan Josh, Dum Aloo, and Bata Haakh, symbolizing the rich culinary tapestry that unites diverse communities.

Dr. Rukhsar Saeed is also owning the valley’s first ‘Frozen Food’ venture.