DPS Srinagar students clinched three medals, including Gold, at National Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2023 held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from May 18, 2023 to May 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this National Championship, a total number of 500 participants participated from different States and UT’s, in which our school students won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medals out of four students.

All of these students honed their skills at DPS Srinagar with specialized coaches and have displayed their remarkable talent in the Mixed Martial Art. Mohammad Gasiq from Class 11th emerged victorious, winning the gold medal, in the senior category. Mohammad Fariq of class 6th won silver whereas Mohammad Zahir Thakur of class 9th bagged the bronze medal.Congratulating the medalists, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “Our legacy of excellence in sporting and academic events is unparalleled. Our students have done exceptionally well and played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit”.

Congratulations to all of them.”Chairman Vijay Dhar too congratulated the winners on their remarkable achievements and said, “DPS Srinagar students’ extraordinary success fills our hearts with boundless joy and pride. These medals is a testimony to this legacy. Congratulations all!”