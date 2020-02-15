State
Don’t interfere: India to Erdogan over Kashmir
New Delhi, Feb 15: India on Saturday criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raking up the Kashmir issue during his address at the Pakistan Parliament, and asked him to desist from interfering in India’s internal affairs.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India rejects all references made by the Turkish President on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of India.
In his address at a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared the “struggle” of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I.
Kashmiri people have suffered for decades and their sufferings have increased following “unilateral steps taken in recent times”, Erdogan said referring to India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.
“India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” Kumar said.
He was responding to a question on Erdogan’s comments on Kashmir as well as its reference in a joint declaration by Turkey and Pakistan.
“We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region,” Kumar said.
Last September, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.
In August last year, India announced its decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories.
Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and even downgraded its diplomatic ties with India by expelling the Indian High Commissioner.
Islamabad also unsuccessfully tried to rally international support against India on the issue.
State
PULWAMA ATTACK ANNIVERSARY: Memorial inaugurated, soldiers remembered
Justice done, Jaish decimated: CRPF
Srinagar, Feb 14: A memorial was inaugurated and floral tributes were paid on Friday to 40 CRPF troopers who were killed in a car bomb suicide attack a year ago in Pulwama’s Lethpora area.
Senior officials of all the wings of the security forces — including the Army, the J&K police and the CRPF — laid wreaths at the memorial to pay tributes to the deceased soldiers. The names of all the soldiers, their ranks and battalions were displayed on the occasion.
On the occasion, Special Director General of CRPF for J&K Zulfiquar Hasan said that justice has been done with 40 “brave men” who died in deadly suicide attack as all Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants involved in the act were killed and the outfit was decimated.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony at the newly constructed memorial, Zulfiquar said that entire force stands by with the families of “fallen heroes.”
“Today, on the occasion of first anniversary of Lethpora attack, we remember all the 40 martyrs and stand by with their families,” he said.
Asked whether justice was done, he said: “We killed all the Jaish men including top commanders of the outfit involved in the Lethpora attack. Today, the outfit stands decimated,” he said.
On February 14 last year, Jaish militant Adil Dar, rammed his explosive laden car into the CRPF convoy coming from Jammu.
Fourty CRPF men died in the attack while several others were injured.
The police, army and the CRPF launched a joint assault on the Jaish soon after the attack and a joint strategy was chalked out with a sole aim to wipe out Jaish.
As per official figures, 36 militants of Jaish were killed including all nine commanders of the outfit, who according to the security officials had hatched conspiracy and were involved in the Lethpora attack.
“Today, not just the Jaish, but all other militant outfits are at the back foot. We took Jaish head on soon after the Lethpora attack,” the special DGP said.
Asked about the relief and compensation provided to the families of slain CRPF men, the special DG said that the force has a structured system and the concerns of families of “martyrs” are being taken care of.
Laying wreaths at the memorial set up at the 185 battalion headquarters of CRPF at Lethpora, top officials and CRPF personnel vowed to face the challenge of militancy bravely as a professional force.
Meanwhile, Professor Umesh Gopinath Jadhav, who runs a NGO in Maharashtra was the special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony for collecting soil from the lawns of all the 40 fallen men of CRPF.
Jadhav said he travelled 61,000 kilometers across India to collect the soil from the lawns of all the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. “
The soil collected from the homes of all 40 brave hearts is with me and today I presented it to the Special Director General of CRPF and requested him to add the at the memorial constructed in the memory of brave men,” he said. “This is a little contribution which makes me feel proud today.” (With inputs from KNO)
State
Cross-Loc trader arrested in Davinder Singh’s case
Srinagar, Feb 13: Police have arrested a cross-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani in a tainted DSP Davinder Singh Case, sources said on Thursday.
So far, six people have been arrested in this case. Sources said Wani’s role is being investigated over money transfers to Hizb commander Naveed Babu.
Sources said he acted as a conduit of money trail from pakistan to militants groups including Hizbul Mujahideen.
Wani was the President of LoC traders association. His house was searched in July 2019 in a case related to cross-LoC trade.
According to sources, Wani was summoned to Delhi from Pulwama and arrested there.
On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.
After initial investigations by the J&K police the case was handed to the NIA.
Police sources said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.
Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.
Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir. (IANS)
State
Plea challenging Public Safety Act filed in SC
New Delhi, Feb 13: A plea challenging Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, under which several political leaders and activists have been detained since the abrogation of Article 370, was filed on Thursday.
The petition filed by Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of J&K National Panthers Party and Executive Chairman of State Legal Aid Committee, termed the Act as dead and “ultra vires” (beyond the legal power).
Singh, who is also a senior advocate, has sought directions declaring the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978 as invalid law which was enacted by Jammu & Kashmir Legislature in 1978 by virtue of the exclusive jurisdiction of J&K under Article 35-A.
According to the petition, more than 600 political activists have been detained for more than six months under the draconian and dead law which had lost its existence the day President of India abrogated Article 35-A from Chapter-III of the Indian Constitution.
The plea has sought directions to release all the detenus who were detained on or before August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, and who have completed more than three months in detention without trial in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
“Direct the Union of India and the respondents to grant appropriate compensation to all the detenus who have completed six or more months in illegal detention in J&K/outside J&K under the detention order of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, which had lost its existence as valid law,” the plea said.
It has also sought directions to restore the statehood to J&K which was declared/established as a State of Jammu and Kashmir in 1846 by the founding Maharaja Gulab Singh and continued as recognized state till 2019.
“Direct the respondents/Union of India to appoint Delimitation Commission in Jammu & Kashmir and hold fresh Assembly election in 2020 after delimitation of the constituencies in J&K so that confidence of the people in democracy, rule of law and Indian Constitution is not shaken by the enemies of peace and rule of law,” the plea said.