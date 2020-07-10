Donate plasma, save lives: DAK appeals to people

Prays for speedy recovery of Dr Mir Mushtaq

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday appealed people to come forward and donate plasma, which can be used for a medical procedure to treat the novel coronavirus disease.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said a large number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 pandemic are eager to donate plasma and it is time that the government should launch a massive campaign to inform people to donate plasma.

“Plasma therapy can save lives. It is time to motivate people to donate plasma. It isn’t going to affect you and you are going to save two lives. There is no harm to donor,” he said.

DAK pointed out the need that the government should launch a massive campaign to educate people both for preventive measures and plasma donations.

“Those who have tested positive for COVID should be fully recovered. Plasma therapy contains antibodies and are used in somebody who has an actual infection. It has no side effects except the pain of needle prick,” Naik said.

He said convalescent plasma contains antibodies which specifically act against virus and are used in a patient who has acute infection to directly neutralize the virus.

“Plasma infusion has good outcome and decrease oxygen requirements in moderate to severely sick coronavirus patients significantly. It is a very old treatment. It had been used against diphtheria in 19th century,” the DAK president said.

DAK held a meeting in this regard and appealed administration to open a plasma donation control room as large number of people are eager to donate, but they don’t know where to donate and how to donate.

The doctor’s body prayed for the speedy recovery of Dr Mir Mushtaq, who is association’s chief spokesman and battling Covid-19 illness at SKIMS from the past one week.

DAK also congratulated doctors of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for conducting the first-ever plasma therapy for COVID patients.