Dogs’ day out at KU, literally

Srinagar, Feb 23: Kashmir University has become a free zone for stray dogs as dozens of them are seen roaming in the main campus, feasting on the leftover food from the varsity canteens.

The canine fear increases manifold after dusk as scholars and students fear venturing out.

The campus has three gates, which are guarded 24×7. However, stray dogs, apparently, have a free pass to enter in and roam around anytime.

Be it the administrative block, the scholars’ hostel, or the Naseem Bagh end of the campus, these dogs are seen either ambling in groups or basking on the greens, as students, especially females, walk pass them, dreaded of getting bit.

“The leftover food produced in university cafeteria is thrown in open which attracts these dogs. They have created terror among the students as well as the faculty members,” said an official of the university on the condition of not sharing his name.

“There are around 200 dogs in the campus. The university has become breeding ground for them,” he said.

A professor at Kashmir University, who too wanted to remain anonymous, said: “Yesterday at around 5 in the evening I was leaving the university when I saw group of 8-10 dogs outside my department and I could not dare to walk. I went back to the department and requested my colleagues to escort me to my car.”

The professor said that students dread to walk alone in the campus.

“Students especially females who reside in hostels do not dare to venture in the campus after 5 in the evening,” the professor said.

Insha Wani, a female research scholar at Kashmir University said: “I am a science research scholar and we have to be in the department for longer to perform certain experiments in the laboratory. But due to the threat of canines, we leave earlier and this is affecting our research.”

She said that last year one of the students was injured when a stray dog chased him and he was later referred to hospital.

Media Advisor Kashmir University, Professor Shahid Rasool said: “University is aware of the dog menace and is trying hard to keep them away, but they manage to slip in as the gates are to be kept open for public movement.”

He said that they have taken the issue with all the relevant agencies for a number of times.

“Our proctor wing chases the dogs away on daily basis,” he added.