Srinagar: A ten-year-old boy who was mauled by stray dogs succumbed to his injuries after 13 days.

Ahmad Bin Javaid of Baran Pathar, Batamaloo passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Ahmad was admitted to the hospital on May 28 after he was rescued from a drain in the locality.

Ahmad along with other kids was chased by the stray dogs when he fell into the drain and subsequently was removed by some passerby hurriedly.

However, Ahmad lost his battle with life after 13 days at Children’s Hospital here in Bemina.

Medical Superintendent of Children’s Hospital Srinagar confirmed the death of the minor boy to KNO and said that it was a case of fatal drowning with respiratory failure with shock.

“He was admitted in PICU where he was on ventilator support with continuous monitoring and today evening, he died,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor & HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, in a tweet said: “The 7-year-old child was chased by a pack of dogs in Batmaloo Srinagar, after which he had fallen in a drain and was brain dead with no chances of survival.”

Ahmad was studying at Dubai Grand International School in Srinagar’s HMT area, who confirmed that the deceased boy was a student of Class 6th and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.

“The boy was admitted to the hospital some days back and today he has died. We are in shock to hear the news of his death, our thoughts are with the family and we pray for his departed soul,” Parvez Ahmad, Principal of the school, said.