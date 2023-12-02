SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 02: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, in collaboration with the J&K State AIDS Control Society (SACS), orchestrated an enlightening and impactful awareness program themed “Let Communities Lead”.

The event underscored the pivotal role communities play in combating HIV/AIDS and highlighted the legal framework outlined in the AIDS (Prevention & Control) Act 2017, particularly advocating for the rights of HIV-affected persons.

The program witnessed the active participation of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman of DLSA Srinagar; Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, Assistant Director of J&K State AIDS Control Society; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary of DLSA Srinagar; Dr. Shabir Ahmad, members of the Legal Aid and Defense Counsel (LADC) system, panel lawyers, dedicated staff members, and committed para-legal volunteers of DLSA Srinagar.

The event commenced with inaugural address remarks by Chairman DLSA Srinagar emphasizing the imperative role communities hold in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He also highlighted the role of DLSA in reaching out to the common masses and emphasized upon the importance of Para Legal Volunteers as frontline workers for amplifying the message. His words echoed the importance of community-led initiatives in eradicating stigma and discrimination.

Assistant Director J&K State AIDS Control Society delivered a detailed and informative presentation, shedding light on crucial aspects of HIV/AIDS prevention, control measures, and the legal safeguards provided by the aforementioned act. This comprehensive presentation aimed to equip attendees with a deeper understanding of the issues and solutions surrounding HIV/AIDS.

Secretary of DLSA Srinagar shared invaluable insights, reinforcing the commitment of DLSA towards fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for those impacted by HIV/AIDS. He highlighted the significance of the AIDS (Prevention & Control) Act 2017, stressing its crucial legal framework designed to safeguard the rights and dignity of individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

The program served as a pivotal platform for dialogue, education, and advocacy, urging communities to take an active role in leading the charge against HIV/AIDS. The collaborative efforts of DLSA Srinagar and J&K State AIDS Control Society echoed the collective commitment to creating a society free from discrimination and stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.