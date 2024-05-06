DLSA Ganderbal conducts Pre Lok-Adalat

GANDERBAL: For the amicable settlement/compromise of pre-litigation matters, a Pre-Lok Adalat session for pre-litigation matters was held today, at District Court Ganderbal, in connection with upcoming National Lok-Adalat scheduled to be held on 11th of May, 2024.

Overall, 141 Pre-litigation matters were taken up by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak for their amicable settlement.

The pre Lok-Adalat session helps the parties to arrive at a compromise/settlement.