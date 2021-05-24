DIPR, employees condole demise of Deputy Director Fida Ali

SRINAGAR: Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Rahul Pandey condoles sad demise of former Deputy Director Information Fida Ali, who passed away today morning.

In a condolence message, Rahul Pandey expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Fida Ali and remembered him for his contribution to the department.

He offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to departed soul.

Meanwhile, the employees of DIPR also expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Fida Ali.

They offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.