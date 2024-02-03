DGP inaugurates free medical camp; flags off 3 ambulances

Jammu, February 03: Director General of Police R.R. Swain this morning inaugurated a one-day free cancer screening/health checkup camp organized by the Police Hospital, Jammu in collaboration with the American Oncology Institute (AOI) at DPL Ground, Jammu. He also flagged off three new ambulances for the hospital besides inspecting various facilities available at the police hospital, Jammu.

Upon arrival, the DGP was presented with a guard of honor and proceeded to light the lamp, marking the commencement of the free medical camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated the collaboration between Police Hospital Jammu and American Oncology Institute (AOI), in organizing the camp, saying that caring and handholding is something which J&K Police as an organization welcomes very sincerely.



Extending his gratitude to the Superintendent, Police Hospital Jammu and the head of American Oncology Institute (AOI) for having come together and organizing the camp for the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, he said that cancer is a challenge and when people undergo this challenge or the families who are fighting it, they know what it means to have health and health professionals. The DGP praised the American Oncology Institute (AOI) for being a vanguard in the fight against cancer, through its knowledge, skill, and experience.

He expressed his commitment to nurturing the collaborative relationship between the Police Hospital and the American Oncology Institute (AOI) and impressed upon the police hospital and officers that this effort is taken to its logical conclusion. The DGP wished good luck to the Medical Superintendent, the Police Hospital, Jammu, and the team of health professionals from the American Oncology Institute (AOI).

The day-long health checkup and cancer screening camp included Mammograms, oral screenings, PAP smears, PSA tests, and routine blood investigations. Medical specialists and nursing staff were available on-site, with super-specialized mobile vans equipped with the necessary machinery to provide these services, besides, the doctors of the Police hospital.

The primary objectives of the medical camp are to promote awareness about cancer and preventive healthcare measures. A range of healthcare services, including general health check-ups, consultations, and screenings, was available to cater to the diverse needs of the attendees.

Dr. Neeraj Bishnoi – RCOO North Region AOI, Dr. Satyanker Gupta-Sr. Consultant Medical Oncology, Dr. Deepak Abrol-Sr. Consultant Radiation Oncology and Dr. Surbhi Kudyar-Associate Consultant Surgical Oncology of American Oncology Institute (AOI), and doctors of Police Hospital Jammu conducted screening/health checkups during the day-long camp.

The DGP also flagged off three new ambulances for the police hospital Jammu. He, himself, inspected the facilities that have been made available in these ambulances.

Later on, during his tour of the Police Hospital, the DGP visited various sections and inspected the medical facilities available. He impressed upon the doctors and medical staff to provide optimum facilities to the police families.

Medical Superintendent Police Hospital, Jammu, Dr. Meenkshi Kotwal, briefed the DGP on the facilities available, as well as the initiatives taken to extend support to police personnel.

Spl DG Crime J&K A.K Choudhary, ADGP headquarters, M.K Sinha, IGP (Headquarters) PHQ B.S Tuti and other senior officers of Jammu District, PHQ were present on the occasion.

