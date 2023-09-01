Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the increase in daily commuters in Delhi Metro.

In a X post, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri informed that daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro overtook the pre-covid figures to an all time high. In February 10, 2020, the daily commuters in Delhi Metro were 66,18,717, while on August 28, 2023, it has heen risen to 68,16,252.

The Prime Minister responded in a X post and said;

“Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport.”